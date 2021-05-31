Volunteers with the Kiwanis Club placed 698 flags at locations throughout Lake Havasu City on Monday in acknowledgement of Memorial Day. More than 50 volunteers worked in 27 teams to place flags in front yards of people who’ve paid for the installation, an annual fundraiser that benefits the Lake Havasu High School Booster Club and Girl Scouts.
Subscribers in the program get a 3-foot-by-5-foot American flag placed in their yards or in front of their businesses seven times a year, including President’s Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Sept. 11, Veterans Day and Pearl Harbor Day. The program costs $40 to participate. For information, email kiwanisflagprogramlhc@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.