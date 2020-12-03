This year Lake Havasu City Police Officer Brent Skancke added “K-9 officer” to his list of duties that already included working in the city’s street crimes unit and a position on the SWAT team. But on Thursday the Lake Havasu Kiwanis Club added another title to this growing list – 2020 Officer of the Year.
Officer Skancke, an Air Force veteran, said he was already familiar with Lake Havasu City when he joined the police department in 2015 because he has family here. He said his favorite part about working in law enforcement is the teamwork involved.
Police Chief Dan Doyle said he has been a valuable member of the city’s police force since the day he joined the LHCPD.
“His proactivity on patrol and his determination to fight crime throughout Lake Havasu City awarded him a selection to the street crimes unit in December of 2018,” Doyle said. “He was also selected to the SWAT team in 2018 after a grueling testing process. His hard work on the SWAT team has recently elected him a position on the police sniper team.”
Those skills proved necessary during a four-hour standoff at a residence in Havasu in August when a man allegedly fired two-dozen rounds out the back door at SWAT officers, then came to the front door to where he exchanged gunfire with Skancke and Havasu Sgt. Brian Jacobs, resulting in the man’s death. Both officers were cleared of any wrongdoing after an independent investigation conducted by the Bullhead City Police Department.
Doyle said Skancke has arrested or assisted in the arrest of 140 people on a variety of charges including narcotics, fugitive from justice and trafficking stolen property through his work in the street crimes unit.
About a year ago, the LHCPD brought back its K-9 program and Skancke was selected as the department’s first K-9 officer since 2012. He went to Las Vegas in January to meet his new partner – the drug-sniffing police dog Rocky – and complete training with him there.
“Over the last several months Officer Skancke and Rocky have been deployed approximately 40 times to conduct narcotics investigations and assist other members of the department,” Doyle said.
Skancke is also an active shooter instructor, and has spoken with numerous businesses in Havasu over the last couple years to help them be ready if they are faced with that situation.
“Between that, all the hard work, and fantastic hair, Brent is an outstanding officer and he is really exactly what we are looking for at the Lake Havasu City Police Department,” Doyle said. “If I could clone Brent and have 80 of him I would be extremely happy.”
The Kiwanis Club has honored an Officer of the Year each year since 2009. The honoree is selected by the police department. Doyle noted on Thursday that Skancke has also been honored as Officer of the Year by the Elks Lodge.
“It’s quite an honor,” Skencke said. “Just to follow in the footsteps of all the other Officers of the Year is really awesome.”
