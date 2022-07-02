A Big River man is in custody this week after he allegedly attacked a victim with a knife.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Big River address Thursday morning after receiving reports of the attack. The victim appeared to have suffered only minor injuries in the alleged assault, and refused medical treatment at the scene. The assailant, identified by authorities as 38-year-old Norman Misaique, was charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon.
Misaique was transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado River Station Jail, where investigators reportedly learned that he was previously released on his own recognizance in a separate case. Misaique was additionally charged with one count of committing a crime while on bail or release.
As of Friday, Misaique remained in custody at the Colorado River Station Jail in Needles on $100,000 bond, pending a court hearing.
