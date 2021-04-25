Hitting woes continued for the Lake Havasu baseball team in a 9-2 loss to Coconino at John M. Wade Memorial Field on Saturday.
The Knights collected two hits, which were both singles by Espn Simpson and Colin Clifford. Havasu’s two runs came on bases-loaded walks in the fifth inning. The Knights’ defense also had miscues with five errors.
“We could beat any team we play, we just have to hit,” Havasu coach Cullen Stahl said. “We’re just not hitting and their kid was good. He threw strikes.”
The Knights couldn’t get anything going on earlier on, as they grounded into double plays to end the first three innings. Havasu was down 7-0 before scoring its only two runs of the game. Max Vetter and Ryan Blondell scored on the bases-loaded walks.
A positive for the Knights was they didn’t strike out a ton, as three players were retired on strikeouts.
“They were a good team,” Stahl said the Panthers. “They didn’t strike out. They just put the bat on the ball. They were tough.”
According to MaxPreps, the Panthers recorded 14 hits – seven each off of starter Cole Fuller and reliever Nick Sinclair.
Fuller was given the loss after allowing seven hits, seven runs (five earned) and three walks in three innings. The senior didn’t strike anyone out and threw 85 pitches in his outing.
Sinclair allowed seven hits, two earned runs and three walks in four innings. The junior threw strikeouts and 60 pitches in his appearance.
The loss extends Havasu’s losing streak to six games and drops the Knights’ record to 3-11. Havasu’s final three games of the season will take place at John M. Wade Memorial Field.
“We hit great in practice, I just can’t put my finger on what we’re doing,” Stahl said. “We hit the ball at times and other times we don’t. I’m frustrated. The kids are frustrated. I don’t know if there’s one single thing that we’re doing, we just have to keep battling.”
Up next
The Knights host the Mohave Thunderbirds (4-9) in a rivalry matchup Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Thunderbirds most recent game resulted in a 2-1 loss to Lee Williams on Thursday.
