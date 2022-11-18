Isaac Stopke

Senior running back Isaac Stopke stiff arms a St. Mary’s player in the St. Mary’s versus Lake Havasu varsity football game Friday night.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The No. 13-ranked Lake Havasu High School varsity football team downed the No. 4-ranked Poston Butte Broncos on the road 49-24 – advancing them to the quarterfinal round of playoffs.

The Knights defense forced two scoreless quarters (the second and fourth) and the Knights offense did what they do best: run right into the heart of their opponents’ defense.

