The No. 13-ranked Lake Havasu High School varsity football team downed the No. 4-ranked Poston Butte Broncos on the road 49-24 – advancing them to the quarterfinal round of playoffs.
The Knights defense forced two scoreless quarters (the second and fourth) and the Knights offense did what they do best: run right into the heart of their opponents’ defense.
Poston Butte came out hot in the first quarter, scoring a 40-yard touchdown pass on their first possession and taking the first score of the night.
In the Knights’ first offensive drive of the night, senior running back Isaac Stopke broke free for a 30-yard run. But a couple plays later, Stopke fumbled the ball, which the Broncos recovered.
The Broncos capitalized on the opportunity their defense gave them by scoring another touchdown to put them up 14-0.
After being down two scores, the Knights forced a momentum shift with a five-minute drive that ended in their first score – a rushing touchdown by Stopke.
The Knights found their composure and dominated in the second quarter. The defense held up immaculately – not allowing one score by the Broncos.
A solid drive by the Knights offense ate up some clock and ended with a 5-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Evan Smith.
The Broncos fumbled on the kickoff return following Smith’s touchdown, which Havasu’s special teams players recovered at the Broncos’ 35-yard line and set Stopke up for his second touchdown of the night.
The Broncos’ next drive suffered the same fate: a fumble recovered by Havasu, this time at the 40-yard line by the defense. Havasu’s junior quarterback Tyler Thompson caught senior wide receiver Brock Cross in stride up the middle, which put the ball at the 2-yard line, the perfect place for Stopke to punch another one in and put the Knights up 28-14.
The Knights’ defense sealed the first half at 28-14 after making yet another stop.
Havasu received the second half kickoff. After two 20-yard runs by the dynamic duo Stopke and Smith, Thompson ran the ball 11 yards to the goal line. Then Stopke punched it into the endzone for his fourth score of the night and put the Knights up 35-14.
After a big fourth down stop by the Knights defense at the goal line, the Broncos scored a safety, putting the score at 35-16. And on the following drive, the Broncos scored a touchdown and faked a PAT to successfully complete a two-point conversion.
Havasu started the fourth quarter with a 60-yard rushing touchdown by Smith to extend the Knights lead to 42-24.
The Knights defense didn’t allow the Broncos to score in the fourth and Havasu punched the ball in one more time to put the final score at 49-24.
The Lake Havasu Knights will face the No. 3-ranked Yuma Catholic Shamrocks in the quarterfinal round of playoffs on Friday, Nov. 25 in Yuma. The Knights lost to the Shamrocks 28-14 in their home opener on Sept.16.
