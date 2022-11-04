Cross Country

The seven state qualifying girls and the two state qualifying boys from the Knights’ cross country team pose for a picture following the AIA Sectionals race Thursday.

 Courtesy of Erika Washington

The Lake Havasu High School girls’ varsity cross country team came in third out of 18 teams at the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Sectionals race in Gilbert, Thursday which qualified them for the state championship next weekend.

The girls’ team finished third overall with a total of 70 points, behind only Chaparral (second place, 62 points) and Deer Valley (first place, 39 points).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.