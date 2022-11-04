The Lake Havasu High School girls’ varsity cross country team came in third out of 18 teams at the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Sectionals race in Gilbert, Thursday which qualified them for the state championship next weekend.
The girls’ team finished third overall with a total of 70 points, behind only Chaparral (second place, 62 points) and Deer Valley (first place, 39 points).
Seniors Katie Bell and Celeste Switzer finished second and ninth, respectively, out of 108 girls. Bell ran a 20:27.50 and Switzer ran a 22:16.6.
Junior Lorena Hansen placed 16th overall with a 22:52.80. Sophomore Rilee Thuneman placed 20th overall with a 23:39.40. Junior Emily Jackson placed 23rd overall with a 24:20.40. Sophomore Makena Wiese placed 34th overall with a 25:25.50. Freshman Taylor Smith placed 60th overall with a 28:01.6.
All seven girls will compete in the state championship Saturday, Nov. 12 in Cave Creek.
The boys’ team missed a spot at this year’s state championship by just one place – the top eight teams qualified and the Knights finished ninth after an unfortunate injury. Senior Jamie Henson, the usual third-place runner for the Knights, rolled his ankle and was unable to finish the race.
Seniors Nathan Merrill and Alex Gallegos placed fourth and 16th, respectively, which earned both of them an individual state championship qualification. Merrill ran a 17:16.40 and Gallegos ran a 18:15.20.
Junior Brett McMillan placed 42nd overall with a 19:05.70. Freshman Tanner Bentley placed 68th overall with a 20:52.10. Freshman Carter Owens placed 79th overall with a 21:40.20. Freshman Colt Weiss placed 85th overall with a 22:37.30.
Bell, Switzer and Merrill all earned first team honors with their times and finishes from Thursday’s race and were given medals.
Merrill and Gallegos will compete individually in the state championship Saturday, Nov. 12 in Cave Creek.
