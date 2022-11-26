The Lake Havasu High School wrestling season begins next week and will feature nine girls this season – seven more than last year.
Senior Avery Reyes was the first girl to wrestle for the Knights.
“I’m considered the one who started it (the girls’ program) all, in a way,” Reyes said. “I honestly did it just for fun. I have a couple family members who have done wrestling in the past and I thought I might as well just try it out.”
Since Reyes’s arrival last year, eight more girls have followed suit.
“It’s really exciting to be able to grow with them,” Reyes said. “We can come together more and help each other.”
Last season, the Knights won two out of the three tournaments they competed in. The program funds most of their tournaments, so they can only attend what they raise in fundraisers like car washes or what sponsors give.
“Winning is a product of everyone just practicing hard and working hard,” coach Ryan Schumann said. “I couldn’t tell you wins and losses, that’s not really what I focus on. It’s great when you do win and it sucks when you lose.”
Six athletes represented Lake Havasu High School at the state championships last year: Xander Flowers, Glen Adona, Robert Minden, Gunner LeGrand and Hunter Bentley. Flowers placed sixth in the 285 weight class and LeGrand placed sixth in the 132 weight class. All six of them are returners this season.
The Knights will be on the road for pretty much the whole season, with just one home match on Jan. 16, which will double as their senior night.
“I want to see kids find success on the mat, in the classroom and in life,” Schumann said. “As a team, I think if we just target those things, the rest just comes together.
LeGrand is going into his fourth year of wrestling for the Knights, and is one of the many kids on the team finding success.
“A personal goal of mine is the state championship,” LeGrand said. “To win it.”
His sophomore year LeGrand qualified for the state championship, but missed weight, and his junior year he qualified and placed sixth overall.
LeGrand is hopeful the team can win Sectionals this year, especially with the almost-full girls’ team and the fact that almost every weight class is represented amongst the Knights.
“Kids get very close in this sport, because it’s a very hard sport,” LeGrand said. “We all suffer together in the room, but at the end everyone knows you just went through the same thing I did, so everyone gets really close.”
The Knights kick off their season with a quad-meet hosted by ALA - Queen Creek on Wednesday, November 30th.
