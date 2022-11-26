Wrestling scrimmage

Senior Avery Reyes and sophomore Tanner Bentley wrestle in the intramural Lake Havasu High School wrestling scrimmage on Nov. 21.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu High School wrestling season begins next week and will feature nine girls this season – seven more than last year.

Senior Avery Reyes was the first girl to wrestle for the Knights.

