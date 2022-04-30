Local Korean War veteran Tom Brown will be traveling with a group of 175 veterans as a part of Honor Flight Arizona’s trip to Washington, D.C. The group, including their guardians, will leave from Phoenix and arrive in Washington, D.C later on Sunday.
Brown, who will be accompanied by one of his daughters, feels excitement over his three-day visit to the U.S. capitol.
“When I was [in Washington, D.C.] before, the Korean memorial was just being built and it was still in its infancy stage,” Brown said. “To see how it is, what it is, being an ex-Marine, I would like to see what it’s like.”
The 89-year-old veteran states that Sunday’s flight is expected to be the largest number of veterans participating in the trip, with the majority being other Korean War veterans.
“There are more Korean vets on this run than there are (from the) Second World War,” Brown said. “There are a few Vietnam vets that are going on this flight but very few.”
Brown served in the Marines shortly after graduating from high school in 1950. He was first deployed to Kobe, Japan before heading to northern Korea.
“I spent my whole 18th year in Korea, I was young and when you’re that young you look at things a little different than you do as you age a little bit,” Brown stated.
The veteran goes on to say how he first compared his initial thoughts about the military to a “camp out.”
“When I first went over, I’ll be very honest with you, ‘I’m going on a camp out!’, and until I got there and then found out things were a little different than a camp out,” Brown remembered. “I didn’t realize, as a 17-year-old kid just out of high school, I didn’t realize exactly what it was we were getting into.”
While enlisted in the Marines, Brown served as a Private First Class. After spending 14 months in the Korean War, he returned home in November 1951 and was discharged in February 1952.
After leaving the military, Brown married his late wife and started a new career shortly after with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“I has always wanted to be a fireman so I got in the fire department and spent 30 years there,” Brown said.
Brown attributes his growth in life to his lived experiences with the Marines.
“It made me grow up because I was a kid when I went in,” Brown stated. “I found this out later in the fire department, I was a captain and I would have new recruits coming through working at my station through the years and I could see the difference of the men coming through that had had military service and those that hadn’t.”
The veteran states that he had to grow up faster than the other students who attended his high school.
“I think that happened to me also. I went over as a 17-year-old and I came back as a 25-year-old,” Brown continued. “I passed all of the guys that were my age in maturity.”
Brown has been a resident of Lake Havasu City since 2013, relocating to the town after his wife passed away after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“When my wife passed away, I said, ‘I don’t want to live in Reno or in Nevada’, so I came down here and bought a house,” Brown said.
Since moving here, Brown has become a part of his local community and currently participates in boating as well as a local Jeep club.
“I belong to an organization here, Havasu 4 Wheelers, which are guys with Jeeps that go out as a group into the desert,” Brown said.
Brown originally applied to go on the trip with Honor Flight Arizona after speaking with a fellow Marine who recommended he should apply.
“I signed up for this in 2019 and then of course the covid come in and wiped it out so they just brought it back,” Brown said. “I’m looking forward to it because I’m taking my daughter with me.”
When looking back on his time with the Marines, Brown is hesitant to speak about it but recognizes how much it changed him as a person.
“I was still very young and when I came back, I wasn’t very young anymore, I matured a little bit,” Brown said. “That’s what I say now. I’m not getting old, I’m getting more mature.”
