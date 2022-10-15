Kroger purchasing Albertsons/Safeway

Kroger announced Friday that it was purchasing Albertsons/Safeway. Specific details of what will happen at those Havasu stores has not been detailed yet. Kroger is the parent company of Smith’s and Fry’s.

 Today's News-Herald file

Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal they say would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business.

Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons, or $34.10 per share. Kroger would also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ debt.

