After joining the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce in 2002, Lisa Krueger, 61, will enter into retirement on Aug. 31. The announcement came on Tuesday morning in a release distributed by Krueger, who currently serves as the organization’s president and CEO.
Prior to her leadership role in Havasu, Krueger spent time as the executive director for the Parker Area Chamber of Commerce beginning in 1996. Before then, she worked with the Parker Pioneer for eight years, from 1988 until 1996, operating several departments within the company. Her duties at the Pioneer ranged from the sales department, editorial and the main office.
When Krueger was recruited to Havasu’s Chamber, she initially followed a similar role to her executive director position in Parker. After the Chamber implemented a new organizational model, Krueger transitioned from her executive role into her current status as president and CEO.
Of her accomplishments in Havasu, Krueger lists the Chamber’s accreditation over the span of nearly 20 years as number one. The accreditation process and application takes several months under the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, she says.
“The first time we received accreditation was in 2005,” Krueger said. “We were reaccredited in 2010, 2015 and 2020. It shows that a chamber is hitting the benchmarks or exceeding the benchmarks.”
Remaining humble about her achievements, Krueger names the evolution of the organization’s leadership program, Leadership Lake Havasu, as another primary accomplishment.
The program, as Krueger states, has merged with the Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education & Leadership and continues to train and graduate over 20 community leaders.
Now, Krueger says she is making way for a new person with “fresh ideas” to come into her role at the Chamber. The hiring process for a new CEO is currently being conducted by a selection committee that is composed of the Chamber’s Executive Committee members. The position is also open to individuals interested in joining the organization.
Through her 27 years with both organizations in Parker and Havasu, Krueger says she has brought together people who have collaborated together to problem solve within their communities.
After August nears, Krueger plans on focusing on her health and spending more time with her grandchildren.
“I think it’s important for people when they can take the time to kind of re-evaluate their purpose and what they want to do,” Krueger said. “It’s been a wild ride, but a lot of fun.”
Those interested in learning more about the open president and CEO position can send an email to lhcchamberjobs@gmail.com. The deadline to submit an application for the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce position is May 31.
