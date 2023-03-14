Lisa Krueger

Lisa Krueger

After joining the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce in 2002, Lisa Krueger, 61, will enter into retirement on Aug. 31. The announcement came on Tuesday morning in a release distributed by Krueger, who currently serves as the organization’s president and CEO.

Prior to her leadership role in Havasu, Krueger spent time as the executive director for the Parker Area Chamber of Commerce beginning in 1996. Before then, she worked with the Parker Pioneer for eight years, from 1988 until 1996, operating several departments within the company. Her duties at the Pioneer ranged from the sales department, editorial and the main office.

