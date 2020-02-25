Lisa Krueger, the president/CEO of the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, has been re-elected to a three-year term on the Board of the Western Association of Chamber Executives (W.A.C.E.).
She previously served from 2016 to 2020; and also served on the W.A.C.E. Board from 2006 to 2012.
Additionally, Krueger was re-elected to a second one-year term as the chairman of the W.A.C.E. Foundation Board of Directors.
W.A.C.E. is an association of chamber of commerce executives and staff professionals with approximately 870 members in 19 Western states and Canada. The association is designed to promote and enhance the professional development of chamber of commerce executives and is the largest state or regional chamber of commerce executives association in the United States.
