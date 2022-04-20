On Wednesday, Desert Storm 2022 kicked off with the annual Kruisin’ for a Kause event at the lower docks of the London Bridge Resort. Dozens of children and adults with disabilities were given the opportunity to ride on one of the boats competing in the Poker Run and Shoot Out.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.