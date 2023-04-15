The 3rd Annual Havasu Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday saw resident Dan Kuch win both events and in turn, became the Lighthouse Challenge Champion.
“I feel blessed to have won both events,”he said. “I have put in the training and so luckily it was a beautiful day and the course was a nice flat.”
Kuch won the half marathon in 1:20:29, seven minutes before Mitchell Owens came across at 1:27:14 for second. Yuma’s Melissa Mendoza won on the women’s side with a 1:38:37, followed by Theresa Sakry at 1:41:45. Mendoza’s time was eighth overall.
This was the first time Kuch ran the Lighthouse challenge as the last two year, he only competed in the half marathon. In 2021, he finished fourth and in 2022, he finished third.
“Last weekend, I ran a half and I think that was important because I ran a 1:18 in Phoenix. Today I ran a 1:20:29 but I actually ran an extra minute and a half as we went further on the course,” he said. “My only objective today was to come out here and win the Lighthouse Challenge so to win both, it was a nice feeling.”
When deciding whether to run in both events, Kuch looked at last year’s results and was motivated by a lot of local residents.
“Last year when I looked at the results, I had some motivation to see a lot of Havasu people doing the Lighthouse challenge so I figured I’d throw my name in the hat,” Kuch said.
Kuch won the 5K in 18:17, four minutes ahead of John Moler with a 22:40. Sakry was the women’s winner with a 24:32 while finishing eighth overall. Kaylaa finished 13 seconds behind Sakry for second.
Kuch, who will be running in Phoenix next week, said this race meant a lot and competing on home turf added extra motivation.
“Thank you to all the people that are supporting me out there, a lot of people congratulated me along the way. That means a lot,” he said. “I travel all over the world, 36 races a year and anytime you can come race on your home turf and people hollering your name, it’s an added boost.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.