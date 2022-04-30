Race fans are in for a treat when the riders for the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America make their way to Lake Havasu City this weekend. Former NASCAR racer Kyle Petty will travel through town and make a stop at the Hampton Inn in support of his organization’s 26th anniversary charity ride.
According to the organization’s Communications Specialist, Ginny Talley, the charity ride will raise funds that will help sponsor children who have chronic and serious medical illnesses to attend camp at Victory Junction.
After Petty’s son was killed in a racing accident in 2000, the former racing star built a camp to bring children between the ages of six and 16 to participate in a summer camp environment. The Kyle Petty Charity Ride has been operating since 1995, but after the death of Petty’s son, the organization began to raise funds for the children to attend his camp, Victory Junction, free of charge.
“[Victory Junction] is a camp in North Carolina, it’s a racing-themed camp and kids come for summer camp, spring and fall,” Talley stated. “[The kids] have all different types of diagnoses and they can come, and they can do things in a medically sound environment.”
Talley also mentions that since the camp’s opening in 2004 that about 100,000 campers have been able to attend and that over 8,200 of those campers were sponsored by the charity ride.
“It’s kind of like a hospital disguised as a summer camp,” Talley explained. “[The kids] can come and get the care and the treatment that they need while still doing fun activities that they probably never thought they would have the opportunity to do.”
Spectators can expect to see a line of famous guests riding along with Petty. Talley says that the event will have 125 motorcycles in attendance as well as 225 people arriving from their support team.
“We have Kyle and a few celebrity riders, his dad will be with us, Richard Petty, Harry Gant, Ken Schrader, and a few other NASCAR guys,” Talley said. “We also travel with a support team, so we have a medical team, we have motor marshals who help us with lights and escorts through town, we have a field team, all kinds of people come.”
Talley mentions that supporters can make donations along the route during pit stops and that campers can greet the motorcyclists after they arrive at their next destination.
“The riders who participate, they do pay a fee that is considered a donation,” Talley said. “We also accept donations online on our website as well.”
Talley notes that the supporters for the event contribute to the heartfelt meaning behind the cause.
“The people make it special, they are all doing something they love, to raise money to give kids an opportunity to do something that they might also love,” Talley continued. “It’s kind of a special passion and people who have really open hearts and generosity going around.”
The ride will last for seven days, beginning and ending in Phoenix, with stops in Lake Havasu City; Flagstaff; Bryce Canyon City, Utah; Monument Valley, Utah; and Sedona.
Petty and the riders are expected to arrive at Hampton Inn on 245 London Bridge Road at 3:30 p.m. for a meet and greet with fans and supporters who come out to the event.
“[Fans] can meet our celebrity riders, take photos, get their autographs, and they can purchase merchandise,” Talley said. “We’ll have t-shirts for sale, and they can also make donations and just kind of hang out and see 125 bikes, it’s kind of a big spectacle so we hope a lot of people come out and see it.”
More information about the charity event can be found on their website at www.kylepettycharityride.com/route.
