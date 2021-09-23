An NBA team is looking to make Lake Havasu City their home for a few days.
The Los Angeles Clippers reserved space to practice at the Lake Havasu High gym for three days this week. Clippers were expected to arrive on Thursday, but never showed. The team has the gym reserved for Friday and Saturday. Whenever the team arrives on campus, practices will be closed to the public.
“They are at the high school practicing for the next few days, but they have requested privacy,” said Tristan Jandrew, Communications Outreach Coordinator for Lake Havasu Unified School District.
LHHS Principal Scott Becker said the school was looking forward to hosting the Clippers on Thursday and they expect their arrival Friday and Saturday. The Clippers asked the school to use the facility because the team plans to stay in Havasu this week before training camp starts on Tuesday.
Becker said the school last had contact with the school last Wednesday. Becker added that the team was mostly in contact with LHHS athletic Director Dustin Zampogna. The News-Herald tried to reach Zampogna on Thursday, but was unavailable for comment.
It won't be the first time that Havasu has hosted an NBA team. The Phoenix Suns hosted training camp in Havasu for five years in 1970-74. The team held practices inside the old LHHS gym and hosted an exhibition game in the same building. The Suns defeated the Houston Rockets 108-98 in the first and only professional basketball game played in Havasu.
