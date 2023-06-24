An encounter with a woman in a shower at the Crazy Horse Campgrounds in Lake Havasu City seven years ago brings a mandatory prison plea agreement for a California man. Darwin Barela-Funez, 32, Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to kidnapping during a June 21 hearing at the Law and Justice Center in Kingman.
Deputy Mohave County attorney Jacob Cote said Barela-Funez entered the campground shower area where a young adult female whom he did not know asked him to leave. Cote said Barela-Funez refused to exit before he used physical force to prevent her from clearing the shower area.
Cote said the defendant touched the victim in a manner consistent with intent to commit sexual assault before he fled in July, 2016. Defense attorney Daniel Christian said Barela-Funez had no sexual motivation, but instead was holding the young woman for ransom while demanding others in her group make good on an undisclosed debt.
An attempted sexual assault charge is dismissed in the plea agreement. Terms of the deal require Judge Billy Sipe to order an eight year prison term at a July 17 hearing.
Prosecution of the local case was essentially on hold until Barela-Funez recently completed a prison term for an unrelated crime in California
