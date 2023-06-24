Darwin Barela-Funez

Darwin Barela-Funez

 An encounter with a woman in a shower at the Crazy Horse Campgrounds in Lake Havasu City seven years ago brings a mandatory prison plea agreement for a California man. Darwin Barela-Funez, 32, Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to kidnapping during a June 21 hearing at the Law and Justice Center in Kingman.

Deputy Mohave County attorney Jacob Cote said Barela-Funez entered the campground shower area where a young adult female whom he did not know asked him to leave. Cote said Barela-Funez refused to exit before he used physical force to prevent her from clearing the shower area.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.