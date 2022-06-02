State funding for boating safety agencies was restored earlier this year, meeting an unprecedented increase in recreation on Arizona’s waterways. But for La Paz County, that funding may not be enough to overcome a deadly rise in boating-related fatalities.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office each received about $800,000 in grant funding under the State Lake Improvement Fund, which was restored this February under an act of the state’s legislature. That funding will be used to purchase new equipment and watercraft to patrol Lake Havasu and the Colorado River bordering Northern Mohave County. By contrast, La Paz County Sheriff William Ponce says the small amount of funding his county received through the grant program isn’t enough to undo years of underfunding to his department and its watercraft.
“We got a small amount of SLIF funding this year,” Ponce said. “It’s not enough to put more of our people on the water. We were able to buy two air conditioning units for our boating safety center.”
According to Ponce, rural Western Arizona has been neglected by state officials in favor of municipal areas such as Phoenix. Collectively, Mohave and La Paz Counties are home to less than 3.5% of Arizona’s population — while Maricopa County contains about 60% of the state’s population.
“We often say this is the ‘Great State of Maricopa’,” Ponce said this week. “It seems like rural counties are often forgotten about. But we serve more people on our waterways, not just the people who live here, but an influx of people from California and other states. That number has been growing over the past two or three years, with more people buying boats. We don’t have the manpower to patrol the water in La Paz County.”
‘We can’t put a dent in what’s going on out here’
According to Ponce, the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office maintains two patrol watercraft to patrol more than 150 miles of the Colorado River spanning from Parker to the Yuma Proving Grounds. The La Paz County Sheriff’s Office is aided in its efforts by a single patrol vessel maintained by the Colorado River Indian Tribes, and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.
“We can’t put a dent in what’s going on out here,” Ponce said this week. “We’ve had one fatality the past three weekends in a row, and I don’t see our legislators doing anything to help reduce the problem. They aren’t putting the money where it needs to go.”
The most recent of those fatalities occurred Sunday, when San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a boating accident in the area of Buckskin Mountain State Park. According to San Bernardino officials, 37-year-old California resident Arthur Garcia, of Indio, struck a 7-year-old child with his watercraft near the shoreline, while intoxicated. The child later died from her injuries, and Garcia was charged with felony violations of California’s Harbor and Navigation Code.
And according to Ponce, Garcia may only be one of many out-of-state boaters who may pose a danger on the state’s waterways. Ponce estimates that La Paz and Mohave Counties may receive more boaters than waterways in the Phoenix area. But without a way to track visitors from California and Nevada, it may be impossible to know for certain.
“Our waterways are full to overcrowding,” Ponce said. “We’re strained for staff, personnel, and there’s no money to fund waterway patrols in the way that we should be funding them. I think the public needs to be aware of law enforcement funding and staffing issues.”
And according to Ponce, lack of funding in La Paz County has also hindered his ability to recruit and attain law enforcement personnel to patrol the county’s waterways as well as its thoroughfares.
Mohave County has for years faced the same obstacles, and has only recently acquired funding to balance pay compression within the department and restore its fleet of watercraft on the Colorado River.
Mohave County
In 2019, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster presented the county’s governing board with a 10-year strategic plan to improve county law enforcement over the next decade. The plan sought to bolster the county’s ranks with 45 new deputy positions with higher pay by 2028, and to add new boats in an effort to replace the department’s 35-year-old fleet of watercraft.
And for Mohave County residents, executing Schuster’s plan has been an expensive venture, with a $1.5 million budget increase during the 2019 fiscal year, and an additional $937,000 average budget increase for the department per year through 2028.
According to Schuster, the return of SLIF funding this year ease the burden on Mohave County taxpayers as the sheriff’s office begins the process of replacing three of its watercraft. Future SLIF funding will be used toward the same purpose.
But until now, Schuster says his department has done more with less while maintaining its patrols on the Colorado River.
“The biggest impact (without SLIF funding) has been the costs associated with ongoing repairs necessary to maintain our fleet,” Schuster said. “These costs have risen each year as our watercraft continue to decline due to heavy use.”
Making up for lost money, time
The State Lake Improvement Fund was established in Arizona in 1984, offering grant opportunities to assist law enforcement waterways patrols throughout the state. The program’s funding was reallocated to other state programs by Arizona’s legislature in 2009, and funding for SLIF grants was abruptly halted as Arizona sought to recover during the Recession. After 12 years, that funding was restored in February - but law enforcement agencies on the Colorado River have suffered from its absence.
SLIF funding was restored this year under a bill introduced by Arizona 5th Legislative District Rep. Leo Biasiucci, who was optimistic this week for possible future improvements that funding could bring for waterways statewide. Biasiucci says the restoration of SLIF grant funding has been a priority of his since he took office more than three years ago.
“Since those funds were swept in 2008, all of the law enforcement agencies that patrol our rivers and lakes have been negatively impacted,” Biasciucci said. “I knew how important it was that we have adequate equipment for our law enforcement, especially when it involves the safety of our waterways. Many of these agencies have boats that are almost 20 years old, and other life-saving equipment that are outdated. Many times, the rural areas are ignored and overpowered by Maricopa County.“
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.