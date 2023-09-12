Prosecutors have cited a conflict of interest in the case of a California truck driver charged with murder in a fatal accident that took place this month in the town of Parker. One of the victims in the case has now been identified as an employee of the La Paz County Attorney’s Office.

La Paz County Attorney Tony Rogers announced the decision in a Monday email to the Parker Pioneer.

1
0
1
0
4

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.