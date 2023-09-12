Prosecutors have cited a conflict of interest in the case of a California truck driver charged with murder in a fatal accident that took place this month in the town of Parker. One of the victims in the case has now been identified as an employee of the La Paz County Attorney’s Office.
La Paz County Attorney Tony Rogers announced the decision in a Monday email to the Parker Pioneer.
“On Sept. 2, our community suffered a devastating loss,” Rogers said. “A large commercial vehicle was involved in a multi-vehicle wreck - resulting in fire, death and multiple seriously-injured persons, one of whom works in my office. The fact that one of the injured is an employee is problematic. The perception will be that we cannot prosecute fairly when a fellow worker is a victim.”
The accident occurred in the area of California Avenue and Riverside Drives, which represent one of the town of Parker’s busiest intersections. According to police, 28-year-old Manteca resident Karan Singh approached the intersection while driving his freight truck at a high rate of speed. Parker investigators say that Singh struck multiple vehicles at the location, killing one motorist at the scene and injuring several more. Singh’s truck, as well as that of one of the victims, reportedly struck a commercial building before bursting into flames.
According to alleged witness statements, Singh appeared to have been impaired when he left the scene, and walked about 500 feet to a nearby Mexican restaurant. Singh reportedly ate half of a burrito before Parker Police officers arrived to take him into custody.
Parker police officials have said that Singh may have been under the influence of possible illicit drugs at the time of his arrest. Officers obtained a sample of Singh’s blood for toxicology testing, the results of which were not available to the public as of Tuesday.
Singh has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and eight counts of aggravated assault.
According to the La Paz County Attorney’s Office, Singh’s case will now be prosecuted by Assistant Scottsdale City Attorney Jared Johnson. Attempts by Today’s News-Herald to contact Johnson about this case were unsuccessful as of Tuesday afternoon.
This week, Singh remains in custody at La Paz County Jail on $1 million bond.
