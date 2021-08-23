The La Paz County Sheriff Department said a traffic stop on Friday yielded 27.5 pounds of meth, 10 pounds of fentanyl tablets and four pounds of Xanax tablets. According to the sheriff’s department, a deputy conducted the traffic stop Friday on westbound Interstate 10 near Vicksburg Road. The sheriff’s department said the driver, identified as Jose Gabriel, 22, of California, gave the deputy conflicting statements about his destination.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of the drugs concealed in six automotive batteries located in the vehicle’s trunk, the department said..
Gabriel was arrested and booked into the La Paz County Detention Facility.
Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy David Gray said Gabriel is being charged with possession/transportation of dangerous drugs and possession/transportation of narcotics.
Gray said Xanax tablets will be tested by a lab to see if they are counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
The arrest follows a similar incident a week earlier. On Aug. 12, a traffic stop on State Route 95 turned up 8 pounds of meth and more than 1,300 tablets suspected of containing fentanyl. The sheriff’s department didn’t release that suspect’s name.
— Today’s News-Herald
