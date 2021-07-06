The La Paz County Sheriff’s Office has named someone they want to question regarding the death of a Bouse woman. Richard Bush, 58, is being sought for questioning in the death of Rebecca R. Kelly, 60. She was found deceased June 22 at an address 28000 block of Desert Heights Drive. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
On a “wanted” poster on their Facebook page, Bush is described as an older man, about 5 feet-10 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The poster depicted him from 2021 with a white beard and from 2019 without a beard.
The Sheriff’s Office said Bush is only wanted for questioning at this time. They said they believed he has left the State of Arizona. They also advised that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
The Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a vehicle that may have been involved in this incident. It’s a silver or grey 2003 Nissan pick-up truck with Washington license plates, BSD0719. As of press time, the Sheriff’s Office did not know if Bush was still with the truck.
“We still are seeking information on the truck and its whereabouts,” Sheriff Will Ponce said. “I can state that we do not believe the truck is in our area, but to date we have not been able to locate the vehicle.”
Ponce said they were asking for the assistance of the public for any information they might have on this case. He said the case was very “fluid,” and they were not able to release a lot of details.
“I can only state that we believe the victim and the perpetrator knew each other, and this was not a crime of opportunity,” Ponce said. “This crime is believed to be an isolated incident and not a threat to the community as a whole.”
If anyone from the public knows the whereabouts of Bush or the Nissan pick-up truck with Washington tags BSD0719, of if they have any information regarding this case, they are asked to call 911 or the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office at 928-669-6141.
