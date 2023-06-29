Flowers at crash site

Flowers are laid at the crash site that resulted in the deaths of two Kingman teenagers and injured three. Kingman police reported that the driver’s laboratory results were given to law enforcement and the investigation was turned over to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.

 Mackenzie Dexter/River City Newspapers

It is not yet clear if or when a Kingman teenager will face criminal prosecution, but there are behind the scenes developments regarding the high-speed traffic accident that claimed the lives of two passengers in the vehicle he was driving on April 13.

Deputy Kingman Police Chief Joel Freed said laboratory toxicology testing exploring whether the driver of the vehicle was impaired at the time of the crash were returned to the KPD on June 21. Authorities have not yet revealed what the test results indicate.

