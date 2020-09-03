The Lake Havasu City Police Department is conducting enhanced traffic and DUI enforcement during the Labor Day weekend, from today through Monday. The Lake Havasu City Police Department is encouraging those who drink at holiday gatherings to arrange for a designated driver or to use one of the ride sharing options available throughout the city. The department is also urging drivers to play extra attention to their surroundings. With an increased number of visitors expected in the community, drivers should watch for pedestrians and obey all traffic regulations, the department said.
