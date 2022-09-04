For the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety, Labor Day always means a busy weekend of work.
As busy as it was, however, it gave boating safety division leader, Sgt. Kyler Cox, a chance to do what he loves most about his job: “being able to help people and make a difference.”
Cox, who has been working with the sheriff’s office since 2008, was born and raised in Lake Havasu City and more specifically on the lake itself.
“I am pretty sure I was swimming before I was walking as a baby,” Cox said.
After graduating from Lake Havasu High School, Cox became certified as a scuba diver and had the intention of joining the sheriff’s office to be a “cop on the water.”
“I also always wanted to be a cop, as long as I can remember,” Cox said. “So when I had the option of being a cop on the water, I was in.”
Cox first worked in the jails and as a deputy for MCSO before transferring into the boating unit as a deputy. At that time, Cox’s future job was held by Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster.
“(Schuster) taught me so much and passed on his extensive knowledge in Boating Law Enforcement,” Cox said. “My current duties include overseeing and supervising the Division of Boating Safety, which includes four sworn deputies, 50 Civilian Boating Safety Officers, and a 16 person Dive Rescue Team.”
The toughest part of the job is the tragedy, Cox says, but one tough aspect not a lot of people might think about, he says, is the unpredictable nature of his hours.
“As the unit’s supervisor, I am always on call, and my schedule is ever changing. More times than not I am answering my phone at all hours of the nights and loading up on a boat to go on a call,” Cox said. “…It can definitely be hard trying to juggle everything with a crazy and sometimes unknown schedule.”
Along with the unpredictable hours, Cox says working on the water means responding to a wide variety of calls.
“We got to medical calls, fires, and anything else that happens on the water,” Cox explained.
Besides being able to be on the water all day for his job, Sgt. Cox says he loves doing what he does because he can make a difference in a community that he loves.
“I love Lake Havasu and Mohave County, and my wife and I chose this to be our home where we raise our children,” Cox said. “I love how this community comes together, and really looks out for each other”
