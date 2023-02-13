Havasu Regional Medical Center’s labor and delivery department resumed normal operations Monday morning after it was closed for three days because of staffing issues.
According to Venus Lee, HRMC director of marketing and communications, hospital officials on Friday made the “difficult but necessary decision” to put in place a temporary diversion plan for labor & delivery patients in the hospital.
Lee says the reason for the diversion plan was due to an unexpected shortage in physician coverage.
Any maternity patients who went to the hospital during the diversion would be treated by Havasu Regional Medical Center’s emergency room care including deliveries.
“While it is never our desire to be on diversion, temporary service diversions are standard procedure in the healthcare industry in response to capacity and physician coverage gaps,” Lee said. “(HRMC) will never turn away a patient seeking medical help. The Emergency Department care team has the education and training to care for an (labor and delivery) emergency safely.”
Lee says if the emergency department care team had determined a Labor & Delivery patient needed a higher level of care, HRMC would have facilitated a transfer to another facility. According to a letter allegedly sent out by HRMC to staff that was posted on Facebook, there was one Labor & Delivery nurse in house and one on call during the temporary diversion.
HRMC CEO Phil Fitzgerald, who recently took over the position, says the unexpected shortage in coverage was the result of a medical emergency experienced by the scheduled attending physician.
“Although on diversion, our emergency staff, including our Physicians, put a plan in place to safely and competently care for any patient presenting with an (Labor & Delivery) emergency. As of this morning, we are off diversion.” Fitzgerald said.
In recent months, HRMC has had to utilize other emergency staffing plans.
In December HRMC notified the Lake Havasu City fire department twice in one week that the hospital was experiencing an influx of patients. Ultimately the fire department did not have to treat any HRMC patients but a fire engine was on standby in the hospital’s parking lot.
In a January interview, Fitzgerald told “Today’s News Herald ‘’ physician coverage was one of the challenges HRMC is facing and that he is trying to find ways to retain both physicians and nurses.
