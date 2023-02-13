Havasu Regional Medical Center.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Havasu Regional Medical Center’s labor and delivery department resumed normal operations Monday morning after it was closed for three days because of staffing issues.

According to Venus Lee, HRMC director of marketing and communications, hospital officials on Friday made the “difficult but necessary decision” to put in place a temporary diversion plan for labor & delivery patients in the hospital.

