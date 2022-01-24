As covid continues to surge, Mohave County says labs are apparently starting to get backed up with all the tests.
On Monday the Mohave County public health department released its bi-weekly covid update, reporting 271 confirmed cases of coronavirus since last Thursday at noon. However, unlike previous covid reports from the county, Monday’s report includes a note saying that no cases were reported on Saturday, Sunday and Monday likely due to the number of tests being run by labs.
Mohave County Communications Director Roger Galloway said that when he saw the numbers for Monday’s report he was surprised by the low number of confirmed cases. Before Monday’s report, the lowest number of coronavirus cases Mohave County reported this month was 537. All the following reports had case numbers near or over 1,000.
Galloway said when he asked Mohave County public health director Denise Burley about the low number, she told him that there is likely a delay in reporting by labs due to the number of tests they are processing.
“It probably means that cases are going to be high on Thursday’s report,” Galloway said.
Miguel Pedraza, the director of special projects for Embry Health which runs a testing site in Lake Havasu City, says that the company “works hard to ensure turnaround times are fast” for covid tests.
In the past six months Pedraza says that Embry has partnered with three different labs to process tests within 24 to 48 hours.
However, this most recent surge of covid is “absolutely” driving more people than ever to get tests, Pedraza said.
“During the surge last year in our highest day of testing 20,000 tests were performed nationwide,” Pedraza said. “During this surge the highest number of tests Embry performed in a day was 40,000.”
According to a press release from Embry Health on Monday, last Friday alone Embry had 35,815 appointments for covid tests across all of Arizona.
The demand for covid testing in Lake Havasu City has grown to a point that Embry has plans to open another testing location in town soon. The new location will be at Calvary Baptist Church located at 3100 Sweetwater Ave.
Monday’s covid report from the county pushes the total amount of covid cases in Mohave County for January to 8,871 cases…the highest month total for covid cases since the pandemic began.
Of the 271 cases reported 124 are in the Bullhead City area, 85 are in the Kingman area, 53 are from Lake Havasu City and the other four are from undetermined parts of the county.
