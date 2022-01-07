With each breath, another step lands in the earth as you make your way through a winding, circling maze made of stones. Each stride makes you more aware of yourself, bringing peace and clarity as you finally reach the center.
That’s the intended purpose of labyrinths — single-path mazes that date back to ancient Greek mythology. They’re used to experience walking meditation. Typically, a labyrinth has one entrance that leads to a center circle. From there, you can retrace your steps until you reach the entrance once more. For centuries, people have used labyrinths to discover spiritual meaning, inner peace, inspiration, and solutions to personal problems.
The newest labyrinth in the area is located at Cattail Cove State Park, south of Lake Havasu City on State Route 95. The circular path is splayed out on a flat that overlooks Lake Havasu and its shore.
CC’s Labyrinth was developed by local natural artist Chalonda Czarnopys. For many years, Czarnopys has created small labyrinths for personal relaxation and meditation.
“Hopefully people who follow the path will relax and enjoy the experience,” she said. “I hope it allows them to be in the moment.”
Havasu has a labyrinth of its own, as well, located at Grace Episcopal Church at the intersection of South Acoma Boulevard and Bunker Drive. The 50-foot wide maze was created in 2007 and replicates the famous labyrinth at Chartres Cathedral in France. According to GoLakeHavasu, it takes about 20 minutes to wind one’s way to the labyrinth’s center and out again, a journey of exactly 1,000 feet.
