State, local and federal officials are continuing to monitor and promote fish populations in Lake Havasu, but those efforts may have diminished in recent years.
According to at least one local organization, the blame might be laid at the feet of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. But according to the BLM, a smaller number of volunteers in local fisheries projects have mitigated those efforts.
“For the last six years there has been almost no brush habitat placed into the Lake,” Anglers United President David Bohl said in a letter this week to Today’s News-Herald. “Brush habitat is crucial for providing fry and yearling fish protection from predators and also cover for the propagation of food species.”
Bohl says that efforts in providing fish habitats for Lake Havasu species were continued in 2020 by the Arizona Game and Fish Department to place concrete reef balls throughout the lake until additional habitat could be placed. A fighter plane was later sunk into the lake last year in order to further serve fish populations.
The BLM’s Arizona Colorado River District has collaborated with state and local agencies since 1992, as a member of the Lake Havasu Fisheries Improvement Partnership. A Jan. 20 report by the agency, fisheries programs prior to that partnership were passive, resulting in low catch-rates for anglers on Lake Havasu.
For decades, that partnership has resulted in artificial habitat for 42 fishing coves in Lake Havasu, with fishing piers on the lake for public access. The artificial habitat has been, until recently, supplemented with brush habitat installed each year.
“The partnership was so successful that Lake Havasu became one of the top ten lakes in the Southwest,” Bohl said.
But with last year’s departure of the agency’s regional fisheries biologist, the BLM no longer maintains any staff in the Havasu region with knowledge or experience in conducting fisheries habitat programs.
“Sport fishing has brought millions of dollars into the local economy,” Bohl said. “All that is about to end due to the lack of management by the BLM office. Fry and yearling fish no longer have protection from predators and food species are very limited.”
According to Arizona Game and Fish Department Aquatic Wildlife Program Manager Ty Hardymon, the lack of experienced BLM fisheries staff may not have harmed the lake’s sport fish species yet.
“This last year, (the BLM) had a personnel problem,” Hardymon said. “Their new fisheries biologist had just left to work for U.S. Fish and Wildlife. We were just getting ready to ramp up the fish habitat program, but now the BLM field office is re-filling its (fisheries) positions.”
BLM Public Affairs Specialist Rodney Crum addressed the BLM’s role in maintaining local fish populations on Wednesday.
“The BLM plays a crucial role in fisheries within Lake Havasu,” Crum said. “The BLM has fostered a fish habitat program by utilizing a volunteer base to place several artificial structures in prime depths to promote fish habitat.”
But Crum says that volunteer base has dwindled in recent years. As such, the agency is planning to revamp Havasu’s fisheries program into a “less laborious” venture, in order to attract future volunteers.
The BLM still collaborated in a 2022 Christmas Tree Recycling Program to place used Christmas trees as new natural habitat for the lake’s fish, and partnered with several government agencies last July to submerge a retired aircraft from El Centro Naval Air Force Base in the area of Site Six.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is expected to sample Lake Havasu fish populations next year, as a method of determining the health of local sport fishing species.
