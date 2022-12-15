Republican Picnic (10).JPG

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake visits with Mohave County supporters Saturday at Hualapai Mountain Park, for the 78th Annual Mohave County Central Committee Picnic. As of July, HighGround polling showed that Lake maintained a lead of 39% of the vote over competitor Karrin Taylor Robson, who held about 35% of the poll this month.

 

PHOENIX – Claims by failed gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake that the general election was rigged and that printer issues were caused by “intentional misconduct’’ are little more than speculation and should be dismissed, the attorney for Katie Hobbs, her successful Democratic foe argued Thursday.

In new legal filings, Alexis Danneman told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson that Arizona law requires people like Lake who challenge election results to demonstrate either fraud or that official misconduct or illegal votes altered the outcome of the race.

