Lake avoids legal penalties, Finchem doesn’t

Kari Lake exits Maricopa County Superior Court after hearing closing arguments by attorneys at her election challenge trial in Mesa earlier this month.

 Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic

PHOENIX — Kari Lake will not have to pay court-ordered penalties even though a judge rejected her latest bid to overturn the 2022 gubernatorial election.

In a ruling late Friday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson reaffirmed his earlier ruling that Lake failed to provide evidence of misconduct in the way Maricopa County verified the signatures on early ballots. The judge had rejected her claim that the rate of signature approval -- including 274,000 at less than three seconds and 70,000 in fewer than two seconds -- proved that the county was not complying with statutory requirements that signatures be compared.

