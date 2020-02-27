A proposed boost to the State Lake Improvement Fund received overwhelming bipartisan support on Wednesday, passing unanimously on the house floor and is now headed to the Senate.
The house voted 60-0 to approve an amended version of HB 2088, sponsored by Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City). The bill calls for a total of $5 million to go towards revamping SLIF which has fallen on hard times since 2008, when almost $30 million were swept from the fund by the state legislature to combat the recession.
“I think it is great to see it pass 60-0 in the house,” Biasiucci said. “I think everyone in the Legislature agrees that these sweeps need to stop and this bill does just that.”
Biasiucci said he is hopeful that the bill will be just as well received in the Senate, but noted that the state legislature can be unpredictable.
“I have learned very quickly during my first term that nothing is guaranteed down here,” he said.
Revisions to the bill
In its original form HB 2088 cut straight to the point, stating in its entirety: “The sum of $5,000,000 is appropriated from the state general fund in fiscal year 2020-2021 to the state lake improvement fund established by section 5-382, Arizona Revised Statutes.”
While going through the house, the bill was revised several times. Biasiucci said he and fellow District 5 Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) worked together on the revisions which adjusted the funding and added a couple more stipulations to the rules governing SLIF.
While the bill will still provide $5 million for the purposes of revamping SLIF, the house engrossed version of the bill sets aside $3 million from the state’s general fund and $2 million from the state parks revenue fund. Instead of going directly into SLIF, the money will go to the Arizona state parks board for operating costs.
Although the money is no longer going directly to SLIF, Biasiucci said this will help free up the money in the fund to be used for SLIF projects that have fallen by the wayside since 2008.
“The state parks board requires funding for operating costs and we do need to make sure they are funded,” Biasiucci said. “So this bill just says they can’t take money from the SLIF fund for operating costs anymore. Those costs will now come from the general fund which is how those costs should be funded.”
In addition to providing $5 million, a provision was added stipulating that no more than 10 percent of the money deposited in the fund annually (about $8.7 million in recent years) can be used to fund staff support to plan and administer the state lake improvement fund.
“We wanted to make sure that these SLIF funds do not get swept anymore,” Biasiucci said. “SLIF projects haven’t been funded since 2008 because the money had been used to pay for other expenses. This 10 percent restriction stops the funds from being swept in the future and will allow the dollars to be used strictly for SLIF projects.”
The only other revision to HB 2088 added water search and rescue operations to the list of projects eligible to receive SLIF grants.
