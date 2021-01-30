What does Lake Havasu City have in common with Lincoln, New Hampshire and The Hamptons in New York?
These communities were at the top of the trending destinations for U.S. travelers in 2020, according to travel website Expedia.
It's quite a change from the year before. The top sites in 2019 were far-flung locales including Lima, Osaka and Lisbon.
Whether it was by necessity or design, it's clear Americans spent 2020 exploring small towns, scenic drives, nearby lakes and beaches, or in some cases, their own backyards. Expedia released its 2021 Travel Trends Report in November, analyzing traveler data to uncover the biggest takeaways from an unprecedented year, and what travelers can expect in the year ahead.
The trending destinations are some of hte markets seeing the best growth year over year, based on lodging demand on Expedia between Jan. 1, 2020 and Sept. 14, 2020, compared to the same timeframe in 2019.
In addition to tapping into its own massive database of search and demand data, this year Expedia partnered with the Airlines Reporting Corporation for a deep dive on the effect of the pandemic on air travel.
"It's no secret that air travel changed this year in ways we ave never seen before, but people are still flying, and they will continue to fly."says Chuck Thackston, Managing Director of Data Science and Research for ARC.
This year's list might look a bit different than last year's, with backyard beaches and outdoorsy escapes taking the place of exotic international destinations. Still, these domestic gems are proof there's plenty to explore even when travelers are staying closer to home.
The Next Big Trip
While nearby escapes and road trips are likely to remain popular as travelers navigate the ongoing realities of life amid a pandemic, search data6 proves that aspirations persist for grander, far-flung vacations. More specifically, it seems vacation-deprived Americans dreaming of their next trip fall into one of two categories:
• Island escapists. Looking at the top 20 destinations, half are islands and another third are popular beach resorts. After a year like 2020, it's not hard to imagine why so many travelers want to escape to an island the next chance they get.
1. Cancun (#1)
2. Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen and Tulum (#2)
3. Punta Cana (#5)
4. Oahu (#6)
5. Maui (#7)
6. Los Cabos (#9)
7. French Polynesia (#10)
8. Maldives (#11)
9. Montego Bay (#12)
10. Aruba (#13)
11. Puerto Vallarta (#14)
12. Key West (#16)
13. Nassau (#18)
14. Bali (#20)
• The urban returner. Larger cities haven't seen their usual tourist bustle over the past year, but search results make it clear that travelers are eager to return and enjoy all the culture, activities and experiences that you can only find in these iconic U.S. cities.
1. Las Vegas (#3)
2. Orlando (#4)
3. Miami (#8)
4. New York (#15)
5. Los Angeles (#17)
6. New Orleans (#19)
Traveler Priorities in 2021
Flexibility isn't a "nice-to-have", it's required: In 2021, flexibility will continue to be top of mind for travelers, who booked refundable rates 10 percent more often this year compared to last. Luckily, flexibility is more affordable than ever: Expedia lodging data shows average daily rates for refundable bookings were 20 percent cheaper in 2020 compared to 2019.
Health and safety advancements: In the year to come, concerns about staying safe while traveling will continue to impact every aspect of trip planning, from what type of accommodations to choose to where to go to who to travel with. Since May, nearly 300,000 properties have added health and cleanliness information on Expedia.com, including enhanced cleaning, contactless check-in, social distancing and other guest safety measures.
• Majority of travelers booking less than a month out: According to ARC data, in 2019, the average U.S. traveler booked flights around 35 days in advance of their departure date, but during the onset of the pandemic, that window lengthened to 46 days. The new normal (since August) is just 29 days out — the average advance purchase dropping below the 30-day mark for the first time in years — and illustrating how travelers have adapted to the rapidly changing environment. However, with airlines eliminating change fees travelers may feel more confident booking further out, knowing they can always change their plans down the road.
• Growth in alternative accommodations: While the most popular lodging type in 2020 was hotels, the types of accommodations showing the biggest growth compared to last year were castles, ranches, cabins, chalets and cottages.
These types of retreats, typically found outside of big cities, were the perfect getaway spots for travelers in search of wide-open spaces, nature and privacy. This trend is expected to continue as people look to travel safely amid the pandemic. Whether it's a hotel, vacation rental or chalet, Expedia lodging data shows the cheapest days to stay are Sunday through Tuesday, so try scheduling a long weekend trip at the start of the week instead of the end.
• Maximizing the trip: During lockdown, many travelers relied on virtual tours and activities to satisfy wanderlust. But once able to roam again, whether it was just within their own cities or on a proper getaway, travelers resumed looking to activities as a way to get the most out their trips. Some of the top trending activities booked on Expedia included the nation's largest and longest-running flower show, a boat tour in Miami's Biscayne Bay and this ATV and ziplining adventure in the Cenotes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.