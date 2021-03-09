The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce remains financially stable thanks to a $57,000 loan from the federal government.
The chamber’s biggest fundraiser, the Winterfest street fair, was canceled in January because of the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike other businesses, chamber organizations didn’t qualify for last year’s rounds of federal loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, which helped nearly 700,000 companies nationwide keep their lights on through pandemic shutdowns. Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Krueger said chambers of commerce throughout the U.S. lobbied to include those organizations in this year’s coronavirus legislation.
The Havasu Chamber received its $57,000 loan in March, she said. The money will be used for payroll and expenses such as rent, she said.
Although the loan has made the chamber more financially stable, Krueger says Chamber representatives will be cautious in organizing future events as the crisis continues.
“Some events might be back on the calendar, and everyone is very hopeful we’ll be successful,” Krueger said Tuesday. “But we still have to be careful to slow any possible spread. The coronavirus is still here … but I’m encouraged by the falling number of cases this month.”
As chamber officials prepare a budget plan for later this year, Krueger says they are examining what possible future events may be held. According to Krueger, local businesses have been eager for the return of more networking events, such as the chamber’s monthly mixers at Havasu businesses.
“We’re doing okay,” Krueger said. “We’re holding out on their own. The loan didn’t fill in all of the holes in our budget, but it’s helped.”
