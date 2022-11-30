The Lake Havasu Association of Realtors is planning to put in a nature stop along the Island Trail by this spring, and will be hosting a fundraiser next week to help pay for the project.
Association President Judy Tassie said they have received a $5,000 place making grant from the National Association of Realtors and have chipped in another $5,000 from the local association for a total of $10,000. Tassie said that should cover about half of the project, and they are hoping to get the rest through fundraisers and partnerships with local businesses and organizations.
“I’m super excited about it,” Tassie said. “It was one of the things I really wanted to accomplish during my term (as the association president) – to provide a place for the community to enjoy. We are always trying to prove that Realtors are more than just houses, and this is one of the ways. I was so excited we were able to get one of these grants.”
Tassie said one of the requirements of the grant is that the project include other community partners.
Tassie said Lake Havasu City has already agreed to partner with the association for the nature stop. She said the city is providing the land – a 600 foot stretch along the Island trail located near the curve between the Island Ball Fields and the turnoff for Nautical Beachfront Resort. Tassie said the city helped with the designs and plans for the nature stop, and has also agreed to donate a couple of benches and an old remodeled bus stop for seating.
Tassie said the plans for the nature stop are still preliminary, but it is expected to include a 15-foot palapa for shade, chairs and benches for seating, and rock art. She said they also plan to put in about 50 plants and five trees for shade in the area.
Keep Havasu Beautiful has also agreed to partner with the Association of Realtors to provide informational signage for the stop along the Island Trail.
“I’m really going to let them do whatever they’d like, but they are essentially planning to put in some signage that talks about what nature is down in that area, maybe some historical information, and that kind of stuff,” she said.
Tassie said she is still working to find other local businesses and organizations willing to provide goods or services for the project, as well as citizens willing to volunteer their time or donate to the cause.
“A lot of it is manual labor, and then money,” Tassie said. “Probably the most expensive thing will be the palapa, and then the concrete – those are big. Obviously we also need plants, gravel, colored rock and that kind of stuff. So if there are any nurseries that would like to join us, that would be great.”
The association is hoping to have the construction for the nature stop completed by this spring, to allow them to be able to plant all of the plants and trees on Arbor Day – which is April 28.
Tassie said anyone interested in making a donation or helping with the labor can contact her at the association by calling 928-855-8423.
The Lake Havasu Association of Realtors will be hosting a bingo fundraiser for the project at its headquarters at 2293 Swanson Avenue on Dec. 7, starting at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The fundraiser will include bingo games, a 50/50 drawing, a beer and wine bar, and food and drinks. Each bingo winner will be given a prize donated by a local business.
