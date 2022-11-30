Nature stop planned near Island Ball Fields

Preliminary plans put the nature stop near the Island Ball Fields.

The Lake Havasu Association of Realtors is planning to put in a nature stop along the Island Trail by this spring, and will be hosting a fundraiser next week to help pay for the project.

Association President Judy Tassie said they have received a $5,000 place making grant from the National Association of Realtors and have chipped in another $5,000 from the local association for a total of $10,000. Tassie said that should cover about half of the project, and they are hoping to get the rest through fundraisers and partnerships with local businesses and organizations.

