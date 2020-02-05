The Lake Havasu City Fire Department had to fight off a different kind of danger this past week — concerns about suspected mold at Station 5.
The station, located on Lake Havasu Avenue, has been closed for almost two weeks after an odor was detected by station staff. A home testing kit for mold was used, but environmental engineers were brought in to be sure.
Thankfully, preliminary reports came back clean. Chief Paul Adams said there were no visual cues of any mold present, with nothing but the “normal amount of mold spores” present in the air.
It was determined by experts “that the mold does not pose any health risk to our fire crews or the occupants of the building,” City Manager Jess Knudson said.
But they wanted to be cautious all the same. Since the building’s closure on Jan. 24, the station’s staff have been relocated to other fire houses throughout the city while inspections were underway.
The building is being tested by two companies, according to Fire Department Administration Terrie Haas, and they are still awaiting the final written report.
“Once the final report is received, Chief Adams will make the call on when the crews will resume their normal operations out of Station 5,” Knudson said.
Adams said the experts did have some housekeeping recommendations, but nothing out of the ordinary. He added that it’s always important to check for leaks or standing water to avoid mold problems.
Despite the absence of operations on Lake Havasu Avenue, “fire services to the community remained intact throughout this process,” Knudson said.
