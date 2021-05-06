Lake Havasu Avenue will be closed from Mesquite Avenue to Swanson Avenue each night between Sunday and Tuesday as Lake Havasu City maintenance workers perform routine road maintenance. The roadway will be closed to through traffic each night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Mesquite Avenue, McCulloch Boulevard and Swanson Avenue will remain open to through traffic with restricted turn movements and restricted lanes.
