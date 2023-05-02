Lake Havasu Ballet prepares for ‘Swan Lake’, anticipates growing enrollment

Lake Havasu Ballet held its first performances for “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, 2022. The nonprofit organization will showcase its spring performance of “Swan Lake” this Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectfully.

 Courtesy of Corrina Day

With only a few days to go, Lake Havasu Ballet is inching closer to its first spring production of the year, “Swan Lake.” The performances will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center located at 2675 Palo Verde Blvd S.

Headed by artistic director Nathan Cottam, the nonprofit organization has dedicated the last several months to training its dancers – young and old – for the notable classical ballet.

Tags

Reporter

Previously residing in California, Delaware and Montana, La'Erica Conner-Sims spends her time in Lake Havasu City reporting on local news and the veteran community. As a 2013 graduate of Delaware State University, she received her bachelor's in convergence journalism with a minor in philosophy. Stay up-to-date by following her on Twitter at @LaEricaTNHerald.

