Lake Havasu Ballet prepares for ‘Swan Lake’, anticipates growing enrollment

With only a few days to go, Lake Havasu Ballet is inching closer to its first spring production of the year, “Swan Lake.” The performances will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center located at 2675 Palo Verde Blvd S.
Headed by artistic director Nathan Cottam, the nonprofit organization has dedicated the last several months to training its dancers – young and old – for the notable classical ballet.
Following the studio’s winter showing of “The Nutcracker,” the feedback Cottam received from the community was positive, he says. Having been the studio’s first production of the ballet, Cottam heard comments regarding the continuation of the seasonal dance.
“We had a great time doing “The Nutcracker” in Lake Havasu City,” Cottam said. “I was so pleased with how the students did in that and how the community came together. We had two really well-attended shows.”
For “Swan Lake,” the studio’s youngest dancers from its creative dance class will perform alongside older dancers similar to years’ past. The inclusion of dancers as young as 3 years old provides them with the opportunity to perform on stage, Cottam continues.
One difference from the winter production is the casting of principal dancers from the studio. Instead of using a professional dancer like for “The Nutcracker,” Cottam assigned four studio dancers in the leading roles of the white swan, Odette, and the black swan, Odile.
“I decided not to do that for ‘Swan Lake,’” Cottam said of his casting decision. “I thought, ‘Well, I really want to give these opportunities to the girls that we have at the school.’”
In hopes of gaining more local recognition, Cottam remains optimistic that the studio will catch the attention of Havasu’s community.
Each dancer registered at Lake Havasu Ballet is given the chance to perform in both of the studio’s yearly productions, Cottam says. The students’ involvement in learning ballet exposes them to the arts as well as to the music used, he adds.
At present, Cottam says that 50 studio dancers will appear on stage. Previous enrollment numbers rose to over 100 students, which were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
“I’d like to see Lake Havasu Ballet grow double in size,” Cottam said. “The space that we’ve got to work here is just so luxurious. We’ve got a friendly group of kids and students that are here already that want to grow.”
