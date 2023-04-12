Boat Show

The 32nd Annual Lake Havasu Boat Show begins Friday at noon and continues into Sunday at Lake Havasu State Park Windsor 4.

Lake Havasu will continue to lure in thousands of visitors for this year’s Lake Havasu Boat Show.

Heading into its 32nd year, the event presented by the Lake Havasu Marine Association has gained recognition as the West’s largest outside boat show, according to the event’s official website. Boating and water enthusiasts have flocked to Lake Havasu City to view hundreds of exhibitors year after year. Products on display vary in style from high performance boats, pontoon boats and personal watercraft, amongst many others.

