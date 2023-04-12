Lake Havasu will continue to lure in thousands of visitors for this year’s Lake Havasu Boat Show.
Heading into its 32nd year, the event presented by the Lake Havasu Marine Association has gained recognition as the West’s largest outside boat show, according to the event’s official website. Boating and water enthusiasts have flocked to Lake Havasu City to view hundreds of exhibitors year after year. Products on display vary in style from high performance boats, pontoon boats and personal watercraft, amongst many others.
Over 140 marine vendors are preparing to showcase their products for this year’s show, Kelli Wallin, marketing manager for DSM Events, LLC, says.
“With exhibitors coming from all over, Mercury Racing will be honoring five decades of heritage and high performance,” Wallin said. “Earth Born Traditions coming all the way from Missouri with their one-of-a-kind lake maps made to custom or a variety to choose from.”
As stated by Wallin, a host of local businesses have taken the initiative to become exhibitors for April’s show. Event title sponsor Anderson Powersports is expected to debut its Godfrey Pontoon boats, Wallin continues.
A special guest appearance will be made by Eddie Knox from Nitro Funny Cars during each day of the event. Bullhead City musical artist Tyler Halsey will also provide live music on Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, Halsey will perform from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and return from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors will find a number of food vendors and children’s crafting activities located within the show, Wallin adds.
The Lake Havasu Cornhole Tournament that accompanies the boat show begins on Saturday at 10 a.m. with practice held at 9 a.m.
Interested individuals can register for the tournament by 10 a.m. on the day of the event. More information about the tournament can be found by calling 303-915-0948.
The 32nd Annual Lake Havasu Boat Show begins on Friday from noon to 6 p.m. at Lake Havasu State Park Windsor 4. The show continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are allowed to bring leashed pets but are advised to clean up after their animals. Free parking for attendees is available on the premises.
Admission to the Lake Havasu Boat Show is $10 for attendees. Children under 10 years old can attend for free with a paid adult. Attendees are encouraged to pay with cash at the entrance.
