The 2021 Lake Havasu Boat Show will be held at the Havasu 95 Speedway, SARA Park, April 9-11.
Organizers say the new Speedway location features many amenities such as easy in/out access, ample parking, permanent concession/food/beer stands and permanent restrooms.
For more information: lakehavasuboatshow.com/
