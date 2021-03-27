Boat Show

The Lake Havasu Marine Association is hoping for a scene similar to this one in the 2010s for its annual Boat Show.

 Courtesy of Go Lake Havasu

The 2021 Lake Havasu Boat Show will be held at the Havasu 95 Speedway, SARA Park, April 9-11.

Organizers say the new Speedway location features many amenities such as easy in/out access, ample parking, permanent concession/food/beer stands and permanent restrooms.

For more information: lakehavasuboatshow.com/

