After a one-year pause because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lake Havasu Boat Show returns this weekend for its 30th edition. This year’s event is at a new venue, the Havasu 95 Speedway at SARA Park.
What’s not changed, however, is the fact that the Havasu Boat Show is the largest boat show in Arizona, Nevada and California with over 120 exhibitors.
The show has 50 boating manufacturers represented. Here are some of the prominent name brands you can expect to see in-person when attending the boat show: Advantage, ATX, Barletta, Bayliner, Bennington, Bentley, Berkshire, Caliber 1, Caymas Bass Boats, Chaparral, Cobra, Conquest, Crest, Crownline, DCB, Domn8er, Eliminator, G#, Godfrey, Harris/Crownline, Helix, Heyday, Howard, Hurricane, Interceptor, Lund, Manitou, MasterCraft, MB Boats, Monterey, Moomba, Nautique, Pavati, Robalo, Sanger, Sea Ray, Shockwave, SunCatcher, SunChaser, Supra, Sylvan, Tahiti Offshore, Tige, Trifecta, Ultra, Vexus Bass Boats, Viaggio
Thrifty boat show goers should be on the lookout for money saving boat show ads in Today’s News-Herald with discount admission coupons good any day. Bring those coupons to the boat show to save money.
As an added bonus, the Lake Havasu Boat Show has announced it’s hosting the 2021 Lake Havasu Spring Cornhole Championships on Saturday.
There will be a 100 percent cash payback of entry-fees ($40 per team to enter, $20 per single players) to winners. The tournament is a double elimination format. Pre-registration is available on the Lake Havasu Boat Show website, special attractions section. The ‘king of the boards’ will be announced Saturday.
Another addition to the 2021 Havasu Boat Show entertainment line-up is an on-land poker run offering free entry to all admission ticket purchasers.
Attendees only need to buy their regular admission tickets and then sign-up when they enter the Boat Show and begin collecting cards at various designated exhibitor booths located throughout the Speedway venue. Organizers say winning poker hands will be rewarded with a boat-load of prizes.
This year’s show will also host the “Kids Corner,” where children will learn about various water and boating related activities, plus several veterans’ groups honoring military groups.
Complimentary masks will be available for those visitors wanting them at the ticket booth.
The 30th Annual Lake Havasu Boat Show opens on Friday, April 9, at noon. Saturday and Sunday gates open at 9 a.m.
Admission (cash only) is $8 for adults and kids six and under are free, and parking is also free. Havasu 95 Speedway is located at 7260 Dub Campbell Parkway off Highway 95 at the south end of town.
Food concessions and beer gardens are on-site. Also, Havasu Mobility Scooters will be located just inside ticket gate #1 with rental electric scooters and wheelchairs.
More boat show information is available on the website at lakehavasuboatshow.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.