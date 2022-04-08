Around 9,000 boat enthusiasts are expected to attend the 31st Annual Lake Havasu Boat Show this weekend at the Lake Havasu State Park. The three-day event opened on Friday and is set to wrap up on Sunday.
The show is making its comeback to the park after covid restrictions canceled it in 2020, said event organizer Bob Brown. The event was held at the Havasu 95 Raceway in 2021, making this year’s show the first time the event is back at its original location.
The boating industry has been booming the last two years.
“Sales have been better than they’ve ever been,” Brown said. “People are desperate to go out and do something, especially outdoor activities.”
Brown named high performance boats and pontoons as the top contenders for buyers this season. He also mentioned buyers being in the market for wakeboard and wakesurfing boats.
“There’s the wakeboarding, wakesurfing, all of those activities,” said Brown. “They’ve gotten extremely popular.” Brown said that almost all of the major manufacturers for wakeboarding will be present this weekend.
Peter Mackie, a representative with Lake Havasu City-based Germaine Marine, was ecstatic about the company’s debut of the world’s first wakesurfing pontoon, the Waketoon by Alavon. “It’s got a forward drive Mercury motor underneath which puts the prop forward and under the boat for the safety of the person surfing,” Mackie stated.
“The tabs go down in the back to create the wave, so you have the perfect combination of all of the amenities of a pontoon boat and you can wakesurf behind it,” Mackie continued.
Mackie also said that the Waketoon is the only one of its kind and is patented. The company plans on testing it on the water later in the week and expects to release the Waketoon on the market soon after.
Among the array of boats on display, there also are a sea of pontoons available. “The pontoons will be the favorites here,” Brown said. He went on to mention the larger brand names of Avalon, PlayCraft, and Bentley for the family-friendly style boats.
Charlie Brown, a salesperson with The Boat Brokers and RV, raved over their selection of Barletta Tritoons that were showcased in their vendor spot.
“It’s a young company and they’re kind of taking over the pontoon industry with their construction and their quality of ride,” Brown stated. “It’s the best tritoon that you can buy.”
Event organizer Brown also concludes that the performance boat community is well-represented at the boat show this year. He names brands Eliminator and Shockwave for those looking for more twin-engine speed. “Advantage and Nordic – those are two of the larger manufacturers here in town [for high performance boats],” Brown said. “Some of these boats go up to $500,000 to $600,000 depending on how big it is and how many motors its got.”
Ron Tesarki, operations manager for Nordic Boats, which also owns Hallett Boats, explains how they are willing to work with customers for their own boat constructions. “We’ll build whatever anybody wants to order,” Tesarki stated.
“All of our boats are composite materials, there’s no wood in the boats,” Tesarki went on. “Most of our boats we build right now are 26 foot and 29 foot deck boats.”
More than 150 vendors are expected to be present at the show this weekend, including various companies for boating accessories and personal watercrafts.
The show is located at Lake Havasu State Park at Windsor 4. Free parking is available.
Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is $8 per adult while kids six and under get in free. Only cash is accepted at the gate.
