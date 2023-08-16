Arizona, Nevada, and California boaters looking to earn their boating license will have a chance to start this weekend.
On Aug. 19, the coast guard is hosting a boating certificate class from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ages 12 and up are welcome, and Arizona and California residents can participate and receive a certificate.
Topics of discussion will include an introduction to boating, boating law, safety equipment, boating emergencies, and trailering.
Douglas Heisner, the instructor, said the overall goal is recreational boating safety.
Heisner said the Lake Havasu City class was not taught for a while but was restarted this year.
“Here in Lake Havasu City this class has not been taught for over 10 years, and four months ago, we re-established our public education program, and we’ve started teaching this monthly,” Heisner said. “Our first class had 21 students … and then the two classes since then we’ve had 10 and four and this class should have nine plus.”
The class is taught every month, except November and December.
Boating rules for Nevada, California, and Arizona will all be taught during the class. A boating license is required in California but is optional in Nevada and Arizona.
“In Arizona and Nevada you can get boating cards, but they are not mandatory,” Heisner said. “In California it is mandatory, and when you take this class, you’re eligible then to apply … and get your California boater’s card with this certificate.”
A new law put into effect in California on Jan. 1 requires all boating operators 50 years or younger to carry a boating license.
Additionally, Heisner said while other organizations teach classes, none of the other groups can issue a coast guard certificate.
According to the Go Lake Havasu Website, another reason to take the class is that some insurance companies will offer discounts on boating insurance to boaters who complete this course.
The class costs $25, and those interested must register online. The event will take place at the Lake Havasu City Water Safety Center at 1801 S. Hwy 95.
