Lake Havasu City will consider tweaking its funding agreement with the Partnership for Economic Development as the renewal comes before the City Council at its 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting.
The contract would create static payments totaling $500,000 annually while also formalizing expectations and responsibilities of the PED. Some of the PED’s responsibilities laid out in the agreement include submitting a quarterly report to the city manager that includes the organization’s activities and efforts, seek economic development grants, maintain an inventory of available land and properties in town, and it creates an ex-officio seat on the PED board for the city manager.
If approved by the City Council, the agreement would last for three years.
“It increases the communication that occurs between the city, the PED and its board to ensure that the city and the PED board are on the same page,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “With regards to accountability, I think it is important for accountability to exist… This draft contract outlines the activities that the PED is responsible for in return for the taxpayer dollars that are paid by the city to the PED for economic development purposes.”
Although expectations and responsibilities were not as spelled out in previous agreements between the PED and the city, PED board Vice Chair Luke Still said he does not believe the responsibilities in the agreement require a significant change in operations for the organization.
“I think it creates better communication with the city and expectations have been refined,” Still said. “I think the expectations that the city has are already being met and we will continue to do so.”
The new agreement also affects how the PED is funded. The contract explains that the organization will be paid $125,000 each quarter, within 14 days of submitting its quarterly report to the city manager. Previously the PED received 25 percent of the money generated by the 3% bed tax and the 1% restaurant and bar tax. Knudson said that has worked out to about $610,000 for the PED over the last 12 months.
While the new funding plan will provide a little less than the PED received within the last year, Still noted the new arrangement is more resistant to swings and changes in the market such as the coronavirus pandemic which has left hotels and vacation rentals with significantly more vacancies than usual. Furthermore, Still said the $500,000 is pretty close to the organization’s funding levels not that long ago.
“We were getting about that much maybe three or four years ago because that is where the bed tax sales were at that point in time,” Still said. “But bed tax sales have been up 13% year over year for a couple of years in a row which really accelerated how much the CVB (Go Lake Havasu) and the PED were collecting.”
The agreement does provide a provision for the city to decrease or cancel payments to the PED if tax revenues fall below forecasted. In that situation, the city could decide to limit payments to the PED after giving 120 days’ notice.
Other city council business
In other business, the City Council will consider accepting a bid from Cholla Pavement Maintenance, Inc. for the city’s 2020 fog seal program. The city plans to fog seal up to 640,000 square feet of roads and parking lots, totaling roughly 41 miles of pavement. Cholla’s bid for the project was between $224,750 and $288,710 depending on if the city elects to fog seal streets it has listed as “alternates.”
The agenda also has a couple changes to city code for councilmembers to consider, including replacing the chapter titled “Cable Television System,” with a section called “Video Services” and an ordinance that updates the chapter titled “Procurement.”
The meeting will be the second digital City Council meeting conducted in an effort to conform to Centers for Disease Control guidelines limiting all gatherings to 10 people or less. Citizens will be able to watch live on channel four or online, and can submit comments up to an hour before the start of the meeting at 6 p.m. It will be the first digital meeting with an open call to the public, which allows citizens to comment on any items not on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the city.
A full version of the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting can be found online at lakehavasucity.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The meeting is at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.