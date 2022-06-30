The use of consumer fireworks is now legal in Lake Havasu City until Wednesday, and fireworks sellers are already preparing for a big weekend in advance of the Fourth of July holiday.
Fireworks stands throughout the city will offer wide selections of sparklers, snakes and other merchandise. But Havasu residents are unlikely to find or use any spleen splitters, whisker biscuits, honkey lighters, hoosker doos, hoosker don’ts, cherry bombs, nipsy daisers (with or without the scooter stick) or whistling kitty-chasers this year.
According to Lake Havasu City Fire Marshal Scott Hartman, residents and visitors should be mindful of city and state laws in reference to fireworks. But as a rule of thumb, it remains unlawful to possess fireworks in the state of Arizona that fly into the air or explode.
“We discourage any illegal fireworks use,” Hartman said on Thursday, “But sometimes people bring them in from outside. There are still restrictions on fireworks in the county, and fire restrictions are still in place on State Trust land. If you use fireworks anywhere outside the city, it’s illegal.”
According to Lake Havasu City ordinance, consumer-permissible fireworks are prohibited in Havasu throughout the year, with the exception of June 24 through July 6, and Dec. 24 through Jan. 3. And this year, use of those fireworks will be restricted to residents’ own private property.
“We always like to be careful of potential hazards,” Hartman said. “But fortunately we haven’t had any fire incidents due to fireworks to date. We advise that Havasu residents know what’s legal and what isn’t.”
According to Hartman, residents should exercise extra caution with sparklers, which may burn at about 2,000 degrees. Fireworks should be left alone for about 10 minutes after use, Hartman said, and doused with water to prevent any possible reignition.
“Never dispose of them directly in a trash can after using them,” Hartman said. “The best thing to do is to collect used fireworks about five to 10 minutes afterward, put them in a bucket with water and leave them overnight. Then you can throw them out.”
Sales could skyrocket at local fireworks stands
On Thursday, Stephen Gamez noted few sales at his fireworks stand this week near the Mohave County Library on McCulloch Boulevard. But this weekend, he expects a patriotic crowd in advance of the Fourth of July.
“Fountain fireworks are local favorites here,” Gamez said. “They put on a good show, and still keep safety in mind.”
Gamez is expecting more business as the holiday draws closer, but he also expects to have plenty of stock available to satisfy Havasu residents’ desire for fireworks and patriotic displays.
The big show over the Channel
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department recommends that residents use only approved products, if using fireworks on their own property. But according to Hartman, even better advice would be that Havasu residents leave fireworks displays to the professionals.
Lake Havasu City is scheduled to host its annual fireworks display over the Nautical Beachfront Resort starting at 9 p.m. Monday.
According to Hartman, the 16-minute show is expected to display 950 fireworks shells of varying size, during which fire officials are expected to maintain a constant presence.
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department is expected to water shoreline and desert vegetation surrounding the show area in advance, to prevent any possible fires that may result.
