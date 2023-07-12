Airport painting

Contractor Traffic Safety Inc. paints the permanent markings at the northern end of Havasu’s newly rehabilitated 8,000 foot runway on Wednesday. The runway will reopen for good by Friday at 5 p.m. – if not sooner.

The Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport closed its runway once again as workers put the finishing touches on the runway rehabilitation project.

The airport closed down on Wednesday in order for contractor Traffic Safety Inc., of Prescott Valley, to put in the permanent striping on Havasu’s 8,000 foot runway. The runway is expected to reopen for good by Friday at 5 p.m. – if not sooner depending on how the work progresses.

