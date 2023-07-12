The Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport closed its runway once again as workers put the finishing touches on the runway rehabilitation project.
The airport closed down on Wednesday in order for contractor Traffic Safety Inc., of Prescott Valley, to put in the permanent striping on Havasu’s 8,000 foot runway. The runway is expected to reopen for good by Friday at 5 p.m. – if not sooner depending on how the work progresses.
The striping is the final step in the first major rehabilitation project on the runway at the Lake Havasu City Airport in more than a decade. The bulk of the project caused the runway to close for a little more than a month – from May 1 to June 9. During that time, Sunland Asphalt & Construction removed the top six inches of asphalt, reworked and compacted the aggregate base beneath, and placed a fresh 6-inch layer of asphalt on top.
The runway was originally built in 1991, with an extension completed in 1999. The only extensive maintenance to the runway since the extension came in 2012 when the top three inches of asphalt were removed and replaced.
Prior to construction this pay, Havasu’s runway had a “poor” rating of 42 out of 100 according to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s pavement classification index.
The total cost of designs and construction of the rehabilitation project was $6,113,232. Grants from the Federal Aviation Administration covered 91.6% of the cost of the project, while Lake Havasu City and the Arizona Department of Transportation both paid 4.47% ($273,261) apiece.
Interim Airport Manager Paul Blazer said he has been hearing lots of positive feedback from local pilots about the new runway since the new pavement was completed in June.
With the runway now rehabilitated, the next major project will be upgrading the Automatic Weather Station at the airport, and an upcoming project to replace the fire hydrants at the airport with flush-mount hydrants for increased safety. Neither project will require any closures at the airport, although the fire hydrant project will require some local closures on portions of the taxiway while work is completed.
