The Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport is back open for business.
The airport runway was closed for a little more than a month from May 1 to June 9 for the first major rehabilitation work on the city’s 8,000 foot runway in more than a decade. The work, performed by Sunland Asphalt & Construction, included removing the top six inches of asphalt, reworking and compacting the aggregate base, and placing a fresh 6-inch layer of asphalt on top.
“The city would like to thank the airport staff, contractors, and agencies that all collaborated to make this project so efficient and successful,” said Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski. “This rehabilitation project is integral to efficient air transportation and anticipated economic development needs for the future of the airport.”
City Manager Jess Knudson told the City Council on Tuesday that the work was completed three days ahead of schedule, allowing the runway to re-open a few days early on June 9.
It didn’t take long for the first plane to touch down on the fresh runway.
“The airport opened up at 11:42 a.m. last Friday morning, and the first aircraft landed at 11:44 a.m.,” Knudson said during Tuesday’s meeting.
The last step for the runway rehabilitation project will be to paint the final markings on the runway once it has finished curing. The airport is scheduled to close the runway again from July 12 to 14 in order to complete that work.
The runway was originally built in 1991, with an extension completed in 1999. The only extensive maintenance to the runway since then came in 2012 when the top three inches of asphalt were removed and replaced.
Prior to construction, Havasu’s runway had a “poor” rating of 42 out of 100 according to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s pavement classification index.
The project, including designs and construction, cost $6,113,232. Federal Aviation Administration grants covered 91.6% of the cost, while Lake Havasu City and the Arizona Department of Transportation both paid 4.47% ($273,261) apiece.
