Havasu new runway

Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport’s 8,000 foot runway has been completely replaced all the way down to its aggregate base.

 Submitted

The Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport is back open for business.

The airport runway was closed for a little more than a month from May 1 to June 9 for the first major rehabilitation work on the city’s 8,000 foot runway in more than a decade. The work, performed by Sunland Asphalt & Construction, included removing the top six inches of asphalt, reworking and compacting the aggregate base, and placing a fresh 6-inch layer of asphalt on top.

