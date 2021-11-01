The State Lake Improvement Fund is providing local grants for the first time in more than a decade, and Lake Havasu City is ready to officially throw its hat into the ring.
The city has elected to apply for a total of about $800,000 in SLIF grants that would allow for four separate purchases for the police and fire departments. In all, it would pay for two new boats, two new engines for another boat, and partially cover the costs of an aging boat lift.
“Thanks to the leadership of Representative (Leo) Biasiucci, SLIF funds have been restored for two years, allowing cities like Lake Havasu City to apply for up to $800,000 to return SLIF funds back to our community,” said Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson. “We had some conversations about other projects, but these projects really dominated the conversation because they match up with a need that the city has and has not been able to address for many years now.”
Knudson said the aging marine equipment in use by both police and fire are starting to cost Havasu more and more money to keep operational. He said after speaking with Fire Chief Peter Pilafas and Police Chief Dan Doyle it became clear what the city’s focus should be with its first SLIF grant application in more than 10 years.
“We have old equipment that is at the end of its life, and the equipment on the existing two boats that these funds will go to replace is costing the city in terms of maintenance,” he said. “We seem to be budgeting dollars every year for the pumps on the fire lift. So at a certain point, it just makes sense that if we want a boat with working equipment that provides consistent services, this is our opportunity to do just that.”
Police department
The police department currently has three boats in its fleet – two of which were manufactured in 2001, and the other made in 2007. The department notes that it currently does not have a boat that is an ideal platform for conducting emergency dive rescue missions, despite the agency’s involvement in such rescue missions in conjunction with the Mohave County Sherriff’s Office and the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office. Lake Havasu City’s SLIF application is seeking $256,903 to replace one of the older police boats with a new boat that has those capabilities.
“It is a dive boat, and it will have all the equipment necessary to assist our teams with search and rescue – including the ability for us to be able to drive a small land vehicle onto the deck of the boat,” Knudson said. “That is very important to allow us to get equipment to the right place off the water’s edge to conduct search and rescue missions.”
Additionally, the city is seeking $54,967 to replace two motors on one of the police department’s other boats.
Fire department
Havasu’s SLIF application also seeks nearly half a million in grants to replace aging fire equipment. The application asks for $426,953 to replace the current fire rescue boat that is 15 years old. City staff says the current fire rescue boat still uses the original equipment, and maintenance issues are becoming frequent and expensive.
The city is also seeking $61,177 to replace the fire department’s boat lift. City staff reports that one of the lift’s two pumps is out of service, and that the other pump is currently being kept operational by scavenging parts from the first. Knudson said the full cost of a new lift is expected to be about $100,000 so, if approved, the SLIF grant would cover about 60% of the total cost for a new lift.
“They accept grants up to $800,000 so we wanted to make sure that we identified a number that allowed us to get our priorities incorporated. Additional dollars are anticipated for the complete boat lift,” Knudson said.
SLIF’s return
The Arizona State Legislature earmarked $4 million for SLIF both this year and next year which will revive the once popular grants for the first time since the fund was swept during the great recession. Although SLIF has continued to operate and produce about $8 to $9 million per year, it has not been able to replenish because it has been increasingly relied upon to pay for State Parks administrative costs.
The parks are limited by state statute on what funds can be used to pay for staff. Parks officials have said that SLIF is the only fund still available for that purpose. Previously parks’ staffing costs were covered by the $10 million the department received from the Heritage Fund each year, but the parks haven’t received that money since 2010.
Arizona State Parks and Trails spokesperson Michelle Thompson said the agency plans to distribute all $4 million in SLIF grants this year, and the $4 million it is set to receive next year as well.
District 5 State Representative Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) led the charge to set aside $8 million over two years for the grants, but his attempts to begin funding Arizona State Parks and Trails staff with the general fund were removed from the bill as it went through the legislative process. That leaves the state parks with some extra cash to distribute as grants right now, but the money being generated is still the only money state parks can use to pay for its staffing.
The parks began accepting SLIF applications on Aug. 31, but Thompson said as of last week said no applications have been officially submitted. Knudson said now that the council has approved the applications the city is working with the parks to finalize Havasu’s application and hopes to have it submitted within the next couple days.
Arizona’s top boating destination
According to a 2016 survey that was presented to the Arizona Outdoor Recreation Coordinating Commission at its meeting on Aug. 10, Mohave County accounts for 47% of all of the boating days recorded statewide. Maricopa County is second on the list at 25%, followed by La Paz (14%), Yuma (4%) and Gila (3%) counties. All other counties combine for 6% of boating days in the state.
SLIF is funded by a portion of motor vehicle fuel sales estimated to come from fuel sales for boats, as well as part of the watercraft license tax. So the grants it issues must be directly related to bodies of water that allow motorize boat use. Potential projects include new boat launches, public piers, toilets, picnic areas or parking, watercraft purchases, marking buoys, and public campgrounds – according to state statute.
Scoring SLIF applications
Mohave County’s popularity for boating does give it an advantage in the application process for these competitive SLIF grants. According to the scoring card that will be used to process the applications, the location of the application accounts for 10% of the maximum score of 100. Applications from Mohave County receive all 10 points while applications from Maricopa, La Paz and Coconino counties get 7 points. Gila and Yuma county applications receive 4 points, and applications from all other counties get 2 points of the 10 possible.
Other items applications will be scored on include whether they meet statewide needs (maximum of 20 points), public involvement (15 points), community support (10 points), and if it meets the comprehensive statewide plan (10 points).
The Arizona Outdoor Recreation Coordinating Commission and the state parks Board of Directors will both need to approve an application before it is awarded.
