Lake Havasu City’s population eclipsed 57,000 in the 2020 Census, putting its new official count right in line with the Census Bureau’s most recent estimates. Meanwhile, La Paz County’s population unexpectedly plummeted by nearly 20% over the past 10 years, according to the Census.
The U.S. Census Bureau released its raw data from the 2020 Census count on Wednesday giving the first glimpse of how local populations have changed over the past 10 years. The Census previously released state population numbers in late-April. Lake Havasu City grew by 8.8% over the past 10 years, which is 3.1% slower than Arizona as a whole, but 1.4% above the national average. Havasu’s 2020 population of 57,144 was an increase of 4,617 from the city’s count in the 2010 Census.
“The Census numbers are important because those are the numbers that get reported and they get looked at by prospective businesses that are looking to come to Havasu, it certainly has an impact on how many taxpayer dollars paid into the state are returned to Lake Havasu City for local services,” said Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson. “So those numbers are important, but they are not necessarily reflective of our situation.”
Each year the Bureau uses the most recent census count to estimate current population numbers. Lake Havasu City’s estimated 2020 population, released on May 1, was 57,246 – just 102 above the actual count.
“It looks like it is in line with the different Census estimates over the years,” Knudson said. “It is pretty much what was expected, although that number does not reflect the number of people in Havasu with the number of tourists, second homes, and others who indicated that Havasu was not their primary residence.”
Knudson said Havasu certainly has more than 57,000 people in town at any one time because those tourists and vacation home owners are not counted as residents of Lake Havasu City. He said Havasu may get a little better picture of how many people are here at any one time by looking at the number of occupied and vacant households and other data compiled by the Census. The Census Bureau has promised to release all of its data in more accessible formats by the end of September.
Havasu was the second-fastest growing city in Mohave County, both by percentage and in raw population increase. Kingman’s population of 32,689 in the 2020 Census was 4,621 more than were counted 10 years earlier. Although Kingman gained just four more residents than Havasu in terms of total population, that represented a 16.5% growth from the 2010 Census. Meanwhile, Bullhead City has added 1,808 residents (4.6%) over the past 10 years to reach a population of 41,348 in the 2020 Census.
As a whole, Mohave County has grown by 13,081 residents – 6.5% – to a total population of 213,267 in the 2020 Census.
Mohave County grew slower than Arizona’s overall 11.9% population increase, but the most significant growth in the state has been centered on metro areas. In all, Arizona’s population increased by 759,485 over the last 10 years, with Maricopa County accounting for more than 600,000 of that population gain by itself.
Meanwhile, several rural counties in Arizona saw their population decrease in the last decade. La Paz County’s population fell at a faster rate than any other county in the state – 19.2% over the last 10 years according to the 2020 Census. La Paz’s population dropped by 3,932 to 16,557 residents. That was contrary to recent estimates by the Census Bureau which put La Paz County’s population at 21,177 as recently as May 1 – that would have been an increase of about 700 residents from the 2010 Census.
Calling the figure “ludicrous,” La Paz County District 2 Supervisor Duce Minor said it showed the reporting process is flawed.
“That’s incomprehensible to me,” he said. “I find it hard to believe. We went down not only from 2010, but from what the estimate was in 2019.”
Minor said it sounded almost as if one of the communities of the county was left out.
G. Daniel Tucker of the Parker Regional Chamber of Commerce & Tourism said he hadn’t seen the figures, but added that if they indicated that big a decline in the county’s population, that showed there were problems with the reporting process.
The 2020 Census was the first Census to be conducted online, but when the pandemic began just a couple weeks before Census Day that threw a wrench in the plans and typical operations. Knudson said that likely did have an effect on the final numbers.
“The timing was horrific with covid-19 and everything that was occurring during that timeframe,” Knudson said. “Certainly the surveys were sent out, but normally a lot of the counts are done when enumerators go door to door. This was a totally different situation from what normally occurs during the Census count. So I am certain the numbers were impacted, but I do not know to what degree.”
Cochise County lost the most residents in the state, 5,899, and Apache County’s population fell by 5,497 – but that represents just a 4.5% and a 7.6% decline for both counties respectively. Gila and Navajo counties populations also declined over the past 10 years, both by less than 1,000 residents.
