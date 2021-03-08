Lake Havasu City is auctioning three city-owned vacant lots, located on Arrowhead Drive, Southwester Lane, and Rolling Hills Drive, in an effort to generate property taxes and encourage development, as permissible by zoning.
Prospective bidders can visit https://tinyurl.com/lhcpropertyauction for online registration, bidding instructions and property information. The site is open to the public, and bidders are responsible for visiting the site. No appointment is necessary or accepted.
