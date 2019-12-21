Craig Bolton, the head coach of the Lake Havasu High baseball program died Saturday after suffering from complications from a heart attack, the Lake Havasu athletic department confirmed.
Bolton suffered the heart attack earlier in the week and was placed on life support, however, he was unable to recover.
In addition to serving as the head coach of the Knights baseball program, Bolton also taught a cabin making class at the high school. He previously taught at Thunderbolt Middle School.
Last season, Bolton led Lake Havasu to a West Valley Region Championship and played host to a play-in round game.
(1) comment
:-(
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.