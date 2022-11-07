McCulloch Boulevard pavement rehab

McCulloch Boulevard in the downtown area before a repaving project in 2020.

 Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu City Council will consider moving forward with extensive road repairs in the downtown area next week, as part of its plan to improve city streets this year.

The council budgeted an extra $10 million from the general fund this year to beef up its road maintenance efforts — over and above the annual street maintenance that the city performs each year using its share of the state’s Highway Users Revenue Fund. On Tuesday, the council will be asked to award a professional services agreement with Kimley-Horn & Associates to design and prepare bid documents for a milling and overlay project throughout the downtown area – except for the Main Street section of McCulloch Boulevard which was redone in January.

