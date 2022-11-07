The Lake Havasu City Council will consider moving forward with extensive road repairs in the downtown area next week, as part of its plan to improve city streets this year.
The council budgeted an extra $10 million from the general fund this year to beef up its road maintenance efforts — over and above the annual street maintenance that the city performs each year using its share of the state’s Highway Users Revenue Fund. On Tuesday, the council will be asked to award a professional services agreement with Kimley-Horn & Associates to design and prepare bid documents for a milling and overlay project throughout the downtown area – except for the Main Street section of McCulloch Boulevard which was redone in January.
The city staff report identifies McCulloch Boulevard from Smoketree to the London Bridge, Swanson Avenue from State Route 95 to Smoketree, Smoketree from Swanson to Mequite, and Riviera from Swanson to S. Palo Verde. The project would remove the top layer of existing roadway and replace it with fresh pavement.
“This is the first step in a large investment into the city’s road and street infrastructure,” Knudson said. “We are doing something that is comparable to what was done in the downtown area along McCulloch.”
Knudson said this may not be the only extra road maintenance project this year. He said once the designs are finished and the project goes out to bid, the city will have a better idea of how much of the $10 million will still be available after this project.
“At that point we will know what the total cost is, and what other investments we can make in other areas,” Knudson said.
Later during the same meeting, councilmembers will be asked to award the bid for its annual crack seal program to Holbrook Asphalt Company. Holbrook’s bid of $233,350 was the lowest of three bids that the city received.
“We go through that process every year to seal up the cracks and preserve the integrity of our road network the best we can,” Knudson said.
According to the staff report, the cost for the crack sealing is 21 cents per square yard – up from 18 cents per square yard last year. At that price, the city will be able to crack seal 1,287,122 square yards of pavement – roughly 160 lane miles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.